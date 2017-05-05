Man seriously injured in violent incident in Oslo

A man in his 20’s was seriously injured in a violent episode in an apartment at Sletteløkka in Oslo. Witnesses have said that he was attacked with an axe.

The police were notified of the incident at 01.01 on Thursday night/Friday morning.

‘We were told that a man had been attacked with an axe. We were at the scene in a matter of minutes. A man was seriously injured and has been taken to hospital,’ said operations manager, Rune Ullsand, of Oslo police district to NTB news agency.

The man received injuries to his stomach region from what is thought to have been a sharp object, though the police haven’t found an axe at the scene.

There were four people in the apartment in addition to the injured man when the attack occurred. One of them had left by the time the police arrived.

‘Three of them were arrested and taken to the police station for questioning. They are all in their 20’s, two women and one man. The apartment is locked and will be searched by criminal investigators on Friday’, said Ullsand.

There was a search for the missing person during the night, but by approximately 03.40, the person had not been found yet.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today