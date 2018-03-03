Man sentenced to seven years in drug case

42-year-old sentenced to seven years in prison in drug case

A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years and five months imprisonment in the Borgarting Court of Appeal for possession of large amounts of drugs and a hand gun.

In October of 2015, the 42-year-old was arrested while sitting in his car in the Grønland district near the city centre of Oslo. In his car, the police discovered a pistol and roughly 30 grams of cocaine.

That same night, the police searched the man’s residence at Eidsvoll. There the police uncovered nearly seven kilograms of heroin and three kilograms of cocaine at an estimated street value of NOK 9 million.

The 42-year-old has denied any knowledge of the drugs, but has acknowledged that he possessed the firearms. A man arrested together with the 42-year-old, has however explained to the police that he and the accused man were going to sell the cocaine.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to jail for seven years and eleven months in Oslo district court last October, but appealed the evidence assessment of the criminal case regarding storage of drugs. He also appealed the sentencing. The Court of Appeal did not believe in the 42-year-old’s explanation and sentenced him to seven years and five months imprisonment on Thursday this week.

