Man shot multiple times in Oslo

The man in his twenties is seriously injured after he showed up at Ullevaal Hospital just before midnight.

In a preliminary statement to the police, the man told that the incident happened outdoors at St. Hanshaugen in central Oslo, but the police do not know exactly where.

– He’s been shot several times, but I do not want to say where, says Operations Manager Rune Hekkelstrand to VG.

The man took himself to Ullevaal Hospital with gunshot wounds at 11:45 pm Wednesday evening. The man was obviously conscious, but apparently seriously injured.

According to the police the aggrieved were in contact with a person who at one point took out a gun and opened fire. It is unclear why the two were in contact.

The Police have so far no suspects in the case.

– The victim testified that the perpetrator is a man. We have no information about whether the perpetrator and the victim knew each other, says Hekkelstrand.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today