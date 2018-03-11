Man shot in Nittedal, has died

The man shot in Nittedal, Saturday night has died from the injuries, the police have reported. Ullevål Hospital, in Oslo has confirmed his death.

“A man has been confirmed dead at Ullevål Hospital as a result of shooting injury,” writes East Police District on Twitter.

The police announce that tactical and technical investigations are now being conducted to map out the incidents that led to the event. A man has been detained and was to be be questioned Saturday night.

The shooting episode took place in a private residence in Nittedal city center and the police have conducted a survey in the area.

The police announce that they will not give any further information on the case, Saturday.

