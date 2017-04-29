Man stabbed at hotel in Oslo

A man has been driven to a hospital with knife wounds in Oslo, the police reports. Two people are arrested in the case.

Saturday at 4.16 a.m., the police in Oslo announced that they were called out to a hotel in Møllergata, where a person was stabbed by a knife.

– Both the circumstances and amount of injury is unclear at the moment, the police tweets.

Operations Manager, Tor Jøkling, told NTB that the injured person has stab injuries, but that he did not want to elaborate on the supposed weapon.

– The injured person has been taken to hospital and is on undergoing surgery, Jøkling said.

The Operation Manager stated that the alleged perpetrator was arrested in the stairwell of the hotel. The person is being apprehended for questioning.

The police are securing evidence on the spot, as well as questioning witnesses to the event.

According to VG, the police received the first notice of fighting on the 9th floor at the Comfort Xpress Hotel in Møllergata at 4 a.m.

When the emergency services arrived, it became apparent that a person had been stabbed inside the hotel. A woman is arrested, the police suspect that she is the one who is responsible for the deed, according to VG.

According to Dagbladet, the injured person is a man in his twenties, furthermore another man is arrested in the case, according to the newspaper.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today