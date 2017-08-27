Man stabbed in Oslo

The police are chasing a perpetrator after a young man was stabbed with a knife in Oslo.

A security guard found a man in the intersection of Karl Johans gate and Dronningens gate and alerted the police, who reported about the incident shortly after 3 am night before Sunday.

He was stuck in his buttocks and thighs. It is not entirely clear how serious damage it is, but the man was aware and was taken to hospital, says Operations Manager, Vidar Pedersen, to NTB. The man has not been questioned yet, and the police do not know what has happened before the knife stabbing.

– We are now collecting witness observations, as well as our people looking for the perpetrator, who ran from the place in the direction of Oslo S. We have been informed that he was wearing a reddish-brown hooded sweater.

