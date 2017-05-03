Man stopped with Mannequin as passenger

Mannequin as passenger

A man was stopped by the police on E18 in Bærum on Thursday morning because he drove in the priority lane with a Mannequin in the passenger side.

– It was the upper part of a doll dressed up in a bubble jacket, long black wig and sunglasses.

The police who were out making random controls were taken by surprise and had to hold back the laughter, says the head of the Traffic Police in the Oslo Police District, Finn Erik Grønli, to NRK.

The man was stopped when he was driving his electric car on the E18 near Strand in Bærum. He was like most others on his way to Oslo.

It is however only allowed for electric cars to drive in the priority lane between 7 and 9 a.m. if you have at least one passenger in the vehicle.

Grønli says to the channel that the incident enters the book of those motorists who are a little too creative in actions or explanations.

– It was a bit funny, but that doesn’t make it legal, he says.

The man with the Mannequin accepted a fine of NOK 5,350 on the spot, and may spot a ride for a real doll next time.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today