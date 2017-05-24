Man with half a kilogram of cocaine in his stomach

Man stopped at Norwegian customs with over half a kilogram of cocaine secreted in his stomach

In March this year, a Spanish citizen was stopped at Kjevik Airport at Kristiansand with 28 packages of cocaine in his stomach. Altogether, the packages weighed 600 grams (lbs 1.3).

The 36-year-old Spaniard landed by plane from Amsterdam, and Norwegian customs officials immediately found him suspicious, reported NRK news.

‘After a search, we found two packages hidden in the man’s underpants,’ said the customs office manager, Helge Breilid, of the southern Toll region in Kristiansand.

X-Ray

The man was sent to Sørlandet Hospital for X-rays, and many more foreign bodies were detected in his stomach and rectum. The man had swallowed 28 packages of cocaine.

Neither the police, nor customs officials in Kristiansand, currently know who was going to receive the drugs. According to NRK news, the man hasn’t yet been put up for trial.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today