Man Threatened Health Worker with Knife at Asylum Center

A man at an asylum center in Østfold threatened the ambulance staff with a knife when they came to treat him on Thursday night.

– The ambulance came to treat the man, but he was allegedly not happy with the treatment he received, and in his frustration chose to pull a knife. The ambulance staff were, of course, rescued and called us,” says East Police District operations manager, Pål-André Thorsby, to the NTB.

When the police arrived, he was in his room.

“We were able to get him under control and drove him to the Emergency Room afterward. An arrest is being considered, but he has obviously been traumatized from where he is from, so he will first have to undergo a health check,” says Thorsby.

The police reported the incident on Twitter at 1:58 am.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today