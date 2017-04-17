Man in his twenties stabbed in Oslo

A man is brought to hospital after he was stabbed outside a bar in Olav V gate in Vika, Oslo . The perpetrator is still at large.

– We received notification of the event by the AMK-centre just before 9 pm on Sunday night after the bar notified AMK that a person supposedly was stabbed, according to Operations Manager in the Oslo police, Christian Krohn Engeseth.

– After what we have been informed, he has received several stab wounds in the upper body, Engeseth says.

The man in his twenties was first taken to the emergency room in a taxi before he was sent on to Ullevål hospital. He was conscious the whole time.

– From the hospital we have been informed that he is awake and that he probably is not seriously injured, but I do not have any detailed information about the injuries, the Crime Guard announced just after 4 am.

– No one is so far arrested and we are now collecting evidence and are going through what we have of information, Anne Tveit at the Crime Guard explains.

The incident happened outside a sports bar next to the Chat Noir in Olav V gate at 9 pm.

– We do not know much about the perpetrator. We have only a vague description of him from witnesses, but too little for us to go out with something, Police Efforts Leader, Hanne Nordve, told Aftenposten.

