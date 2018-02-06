Man uploaded films speeding at 250 km/h

Man uploaded films of himself speeding at over 250 km/h

A young man was arrested in Mo i Rana after he published films online where he drove a car at between 250 and 270 kilometers per hour.

The man uploaded the videos on Snapchat and Instagram. In addition, the police had also received tips about the reckless driving, writes online newspaper Rana.no.

The man was to be questioned Monday at the police station in Mo.

“We are now trying to find out exactly where he was speeding,” says operations manager Fredd Leirvik in the Nordland police district.

