A man wheelchair bound has died after an accident on an escalator

An elderly man in an electric wheelchair died on Saturday after accidentally getting on an escalator in a shopping mall in Harstad.

The accident happened around noon at the Amfi Kanebogen in Harstad. The police were notified by health services that were first called to the accident. The victim was a man in his 90’s.

– “The man was in an electric wheelchair and he rolled down an escalator. He was transported to the University Hospital in Troms, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said operations manager Eirik Kileng in Troms police district to NTB.

He denotes the incident as a tragic accident, but the police will conduct a routine investigation at the shopping center.

