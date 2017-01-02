Many burglaries in Rogaland New Year’s weekend

During the New Year’s weekend, there were seven residential burglaries and aggravated thefts in Rogaland. Police believe the same persons may be responsible for several of the burglaries.

– Seven burglaries during roughly a 24 hour period is far above the average than what is normal for a weekend.

This is certainly something that is a priority for us, said Operations Manager Egil Karlsen from the South Western Police District as told to the newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad.

Saturday there were two burglaries and Sunday there were five. Police see similarities between several of the burglaries and say it could potentially be the same persons who are responsible.

– The thieves used the same type of entry in several of the burglaries. Among other things, they have repeatedly gained entry via a bedroom window, says Karlsen.

