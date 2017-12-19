Many fives, but no ministers receive top marks from Dagbladet newspaper

No cabinet ministers got full marks when Dagbladet awarded dice points for Christmas,but 5 out of 19 got fives.

On Tuesday, Dagbladet published what the newspaper calls the ‘government’s character map’ and an assessment of Erna Solberg’s Høyre (H) crew.

The Prime Minister herself received a four, but four of her party colleagues, Climate Minister,Vidar Helgesen, Minister of Health, Bent Høie, Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide,and Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Anniken Hauglie, got fives.

Minister of Transport and Communications, Ketil Solvik-Olsen, was the only Fremskrittsparti (Frp) government parliamentarian to receive a five. Unlike Solberg, his party leader, Finance Minister, Siv Jensen, must be careful.

The government’s weakest card is, according to Dagbladet, Justice Minister, Per-Willy Amundsen (Frp), the only one who ended up with a one.

‘Has delivered a bit and below par,’ said the strict judgment.

European Minister, Marit Berger Røsland (H), didn’t get a score, as she has only been in the state council for two months.

In addition to the 19 ‘permanent’ members, councillor Henrik Asheim also received a brief assessment for his period as Knowledge Minister, replacing Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, but neither of them received a dice score.

