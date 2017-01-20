Many senior citizens are malnourished in hospitals

One of every three patients in Norwegian hospitals are malnourished, or at risk of malnutrition. Among older patients, the percentage is even higher, according to a report from the National Nutrition Council.

Malnutrition is associated with increased morbidity, longer stays in hospital and higher mortality, it was determined in the report, commissioned by the Health Directorate.

‘Although more than half of all adults in Norway are overweight, malnutrition is, paradoxically, very common in Norwegian hospitals’, said the working group in the National Nutrition Council.

The report showed, among other things, more reports that diseases related to malnutrition in hospitals is a big problem. A recent survey from Helse Bergen showed that every third patient is at so-called ‘nutritional risk’.

A survey from Akershus University Hospital (Ahus) showed that this applies to as many as 47% of elderly patients. In a previous study among elderly patients at the medical department at Oslo University Hospital, 57% were classified as malnourished.

‘A series of reports have been published over the last 30 years about how this challenge could be solved, but there is still great room for improvement when it comes to safeguarding a patient’s nutritional status while in patient care’, wrote the advisory board in the report.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today