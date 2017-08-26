Many train delays after this summer’s job on the railway

After eight years of summer-closed Oslo S, everything should be alright for commuters as of August 1.

But punctuality has been low the first two weeks after the reopening.In week 33, punctuality on Østfoldbanen, the stretch that has had the longest summer closing, was only at 59.1 per cent during rush hours, Aftenposten writes. The week before, punctuality was 66.8 percent.

In week 32, a total of 74.7 per cent of local traffic around Oslo was on route, far below the average 91.1 per cent this year, figures from Bane Nor show.

– We must certainly regret that. What we have experienced recently is several infrastructural faults, such as at Høvik, between Høvik and Lysaker, and in the Oslo tunnel.

This brings with it delays to other areas. However, most delays are not very big, says Victor Hansen, director of customer and traffic information in Bane Nor.

