Borgen in line for World’s mayor

Borgen finalist for the title Mayor of the World

Oslo mayor, Marianne Borgen of the Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV) is a finalist and the only Nordic entrant for the international award of world’s mayor 2018.

Borgen’s involvement in children’s welfare was particularly emphasised in the nomination for the award, where 27 female mayors from 20

countries are finalists.

“Being nominated in such a list is a great inspiration. Both the city council and I have been keen to answer international challenges, whether it’s climate change, the refugee crisis or peace work. It is very nice that this is noticed, among other reasons, because Oslo has been named Europe’s environmental capital for 2019,” said Borgen.



