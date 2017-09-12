Masked men stole several tens of thousands from Nordea

Masked men stole several tens of thousands from the Nordea branch in Fredrikstad

Three masked men broke into a Nordea branch in Fredrikstad on Sunday and stole tens of thousands of kroner.

This burglary has been carefully planned, writes Fredriksstad Blad.

The perpetrators arrived at Nordea’s branch at Fredrikstad Bridge at 13 o’clock and made sure that all the outside surveillance cameras were out of order.

“The cameras were twisted out of position so they filmed straight up,” says Rune Albertsen, chief executive officer.

The perpetrators returned at 1530, broke the door to a back room at the location, broke into a machine and took coins.

“They stole coins, so it won’t be large sums. We do not have a complete overview of the total yet.

They were not able to break into the ATM or night safe but it may be tens of thousands of krones. Probably the weight of the money is less than 100,000,” says Albertsen.

The police have finished their technical investigations on the site and Kripos is now involved.

The police would like contact with any witnesses who may have seen something in connection with the burglary, especially in the time periods between 12:45 and 13.15, and between 15.15 and 15.45.

