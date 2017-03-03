Mass grave with children found by Irish orphanage

A mass grave with children is found close by a former Irish orphanage where for many years has been suspected unmarked graves.

A government commission confirmed Friday the conclusions of a local historian who in 2014 found the death certificates of nearly 800 children who died in the Catholic orphanage in Tuam in Galway in the period 1925-1961.

Excavations in the area from November to January have revealed an underground structure that is divided into 20 chambers with “significant amounts of human remains.”

DNA analysis of some of the remains shows that the age of the dead children was from 35 weeks to three years and that they were buried while the orphanage was in business from 1925 until it was closed in 1961.

