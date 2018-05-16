May heat record in Oslo

On Tuesday,the Meteorological Institute’s thermometer at Blindern showed 27 degrees.Such high temperatures have never been registered in Oslo so early in the year.

This was written by the Meteorological Institute on Twitter just before 17:00 on Tuesday.

According to Aftenposten newspaper, however, it was somewhat topped by the national record. In Kongsberg in 2000, 30 degrees was registered already on May 14.

Earlier this week, the Meteorological Institute reported that it could reach up to 30 degrees in some places in southern Norway on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will fall somewhat over the next few days. Thus, much suggests that the year’s first tropical warmth will be short-lived.

The hot and dry weather causes a large forest fire hazard in parts of Eastern Norway, ‘Yr’ wrote on its web pages.

‘’Vegetation can easily ignite and large areas can be affected. Be careful of open fire,’’ it said.

Bergen also had fine weather, it was 24.9 degrees on Tuesday afternoon,wrote Bergens Tidende newspaper. This was the highest temperature in the city so far in 2018, but a bit below the May record of 27.6 degrees from 2013.

As a result of global warming, heat corrosion is set far more often than before in many places in the world. In Norway, the average temperature have risen by half a degree over the past 15 years, according to the Meteorological Institute.

