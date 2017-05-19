Meat saw damage to male in his twenties

Male in his twenties taken to hospital after accident involving a meat saw

A man in the early 20’s was taken to hospital on Friday after injuring his hand in an occupational accident involving a meat saw. The incident happened in the Menu food store at Brakerøya in Buskerud.

Serious damage

– The man had an accident and was taken to hospital in Oslo. The damage to his hand is severe, but he has been conscious throughout, says Operations Manager in South-East police, Svein Erik Gevelt, to NTB.

