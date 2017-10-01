Mediterranean temperatures in northern Norway

Some places in northern Norway passed temperatures of 23 degrees on Saturday. By comparison, it is 22 degrees on the island of Crete in the Mediterranean.

If you look at the calendar, it is the last day of September, meaning it’s Autumn. But temperatures in northern Norway show that we are far from sitting in blankets and drinking hot cocoa.

According to the Meteorological Institute, Nordland and Troms were close to 20 degrees Saturday. At Reipå in Nordland, thermostat showed 23.4 degrees, which is warmer than what it is in the Mediterranean. At Måsvik in Troms they reached 22 degrees.

And it has been a dry month across northern Norway, reports NRK.

In Tromsø, which is one of the places the meteorologists have good measurements far back almost 100 years in time, the series dates back to 1920.

In Norway’s “Paris” has set a new dry record in September. It has only has 5 millimeters of rainfall, against the 18.9 mm, which was the previous record set in 1990.

“We’ve been confident that we would break that record from 1990, we were unsure of by how much and now we broke the old record quite violently,” states state-law analyst Ragnhild Nordhagen.

In Bodø, it has not rained so little in close 60 years, that is when they began to measure rainfall in 1953. In the county capital of Nordland, it measured 27.8 millimeters in September. Previous record was from 1987 and that was 31.8 millimeters.

In Alta there is also a new dry record. In 1987, 5.9 millimeters of rainfall was recorded. In September this year it has only measured 5.2 millimeters of rainfall.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today