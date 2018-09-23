Memorial Day for teens killed in Trondheim said to be ‘’inconceivable, sad, and painful’’

The municipality of Trondheim held a memorial service on Saturday for the two Afghan teenagers who were killed in the city center on Monday this week.

The memorial for the two young, unaccompanied refugees, 17-year-old Reza Alizada,and 19-year-old Nasratullah Hashimi, was arranged at the request of a large group of unaccompanied minors in Trondheim.

The event was wholly assigned to this group, their relatives, close relatives and employees in the Care Unit for Children and Young People in the municipality.

Inconceivable, painful and sad

During the memorial there were several cultural features and speeches from Najieh

Rasekh (18) from Afghanistan, and Trondheim’s mayor, Rita Ottervik of Arbeiderpartiet (Ap).

Ottervik described it as unthinkable, painful, and sad that two young people had lost their lives in safe Trondheim after fleeing from the uncertainty in Afghanistan.

“To all of you who were close to Nasrat Hashimi and Reza Alizada, you should know that there are many in Trondheim and Norway who feel with you at this heavy time. I really hope you will feel our warmth, and that there are many who care. That there are many who wish to bring comfort and relief’’ said Ottervik.

‘’Nasrat and Reza were two young boys fleeing from insecurity and hoping for a safer future.Like all other youngsters, they had dreams. Dreaming about education, jobs, housing, family, friendship and being able to contribute to community life. It is unthinkably sad that two young people lost their lives in safe Trondheim” said the mayor.

Out of coma

The 18-year-old Afghan who is charged with the double killing in Trondheim woke up on Wednesday from a coma and was detained for one week on the same day. He was shot in the foot by the police in connection with the arrest at the central station in Trondheim on Monday night.

The 18-year-old was injured during the incident in an apartment in Prinsens gate had earlier been hospitalised. Both the two deaths and the 18-year-old who was injured had stays in Norway.

The accused came to Trondheim in August after staying at reception elsewhere in the country. His situation is unclear.

