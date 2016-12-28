More men becoming a dad at old age

Last year, 93 men over 60 years old became fathers of a newborn child. Also men aged 50-60 years are increasingly becoming fathers.

The number of fathers over 60 years old last year is almost five times as many than in 1995 when 19 men aged over 60 became fathers. The figures are from the Birth registry that P4 has extracted.

Figures show that there is also an increase in the number of fathers over 50 years. While 20 years ago there was 379 men over 50 who became fathers, last year it was 853 men.

– I think it has to do with many changes in society over the past 40-50 years. People stay longer in education, there is more prosperity and people don’t settle as early as before, says technical director Per Magnus in the NIPH.

He also emphasizes that older fathers constitute a small proportion of all those who became fathers last year.

– 93 births for fathers over 60 years old of about 60,000 births is not much, says the technical director, who thinks that several of the oldest dads are already dads to two or three other children.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

———–