Merete Hodne back as FrP member

Merete Hodne back as Progress Party member

Hairdresser Merete Hodne has reported transition from the Democrats to the Progress Party (FrP).

“I have faith in Ketil Solvik-Olsen and Sylvi Listhaug. Therefore, I am a member of Frp, Hodne writes in a text message to Stavanger Aftenblad. Furthermore, she says that she is only a support member, she goes on a few meetings now and then, but she does not have plans for anything more than that.

Hodne stood in front of former Frp politician Jan Simonsen on the electoral list of Democrats in Norway before the parliamentary elections in 2013 in Rogaland. She has also been a member of Frp earlier, but left the party “after being asked in a nice way to withdraw before the last election – four years ago”, writes Hodne. She does not now consider herself as a politician, and describes herself as being independent.

“Nazi hairdresser”

Hodne became famous after she denied Malika Bayan (now Malika Faviano) access to her hair salon because she wore a hijab.

In the aftermath, she has been involved in several litigation. In December, she will again appear in Stavanger District Court because she has sued the revue group Løgnaslaget for defamation after having referred to her as a “Nazi hairdresser.” She requires up to NOK 200,000 in redress from each of the three members of the group.

The hairdresser has previously taken Løgnaslaget to court in an attempt to stop the use of the word, but to no avail.

