Meteor Showers over southern Norway in August

The next two weeks offer both one of the year’s strongest meteor showers and a curious mini solar eclipse in southern Norway.

The stage is set for one of the year’s strongest meteor showers when the Earth passes through a dust cloud from the comet Swift-Tuttle, according to astrophysicist Knut Jørgen Røed Ødegaard.

The first star shots from the swarm have already been observed, but the peak is expected during the night between August 12 and August 13, writes the newspaper Østlandets Blad.

In southern Norway we can observe the phenomenon from when the sky gets dark around 11 pm. In northern Norway, the night sky is still too bright to see the meteors.

Usually you can see between 80 and 100 star shots per hour during the Perseids, but this year the moon will make the sky so bright that the weaker meteorites will not be visible, says Røed Ødegaard.

The swarm has gotten its name because it appears in the star constellation Persevs.

August 21, we are able to experience a small, but very interesting solar eclipse in southern Norway. It will probably be the smallest solar eclipse we will see in Norway in the foreseeable future, the expert writes on his website.

