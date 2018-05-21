Meteorologist: – This May month may be among the best ever

Even though a third of the month remains, meteorologist Terje Alsvik Walløe believes that this month will end high on the list of the best of times.

“When we sum up May so far, it is among the best as long as we have registered the weather. Now there are still eleven days left, of course, but it is one of the best,” says Walløe to Nettavisen.

In southern Norway, it has reached up to 30 degrees in some areas, and the meteorologist still warns of good weather in the south.

“In the next 10-14 days there will be a lot of nice weather in southern Norway, with still good temperatures. Although there may be some clouds in between, but the big impression of the next 10-14 days is that it seems to be nice weather,” he says.

Eastern Norway, Southern Norway and Western Norway will be the weather winners with temperatures above 20 degrees in most places.

– “Actually throughout southern Norway. On the coast, temperatures may vary, as it may get a little cooler because the cold sea winds may draw the temperature down a little where the wind blows in from the ocean,” explains Walløe.

On the other hand up in Trondelag, they must rely on more changing weather and somewhat lower temperatures. Further north it will be relatively cool and there will be rain on and off in the next few days.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today