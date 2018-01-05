Meteorologists fear for hurricane in central Norway

A hefty low pressure can lead to winds of up to hurricane strength (40 meters per second) in Møre og Romsdal and Trøndelag this weekend, the Meteorological Institute warns.

The powerful and unpredictable low pressure is forming at Iceland and can hit Norway north of Stad on Sunday morning.

The Meteorological Institute is therefore issuing a Phase A warning, which means that the weather situation may become dangerous and is subject to increased observation, according to Yr.

– If the forecast does not change during the next 24 hours, it looks like to become a Phase B warning. Then it is declared to be an extreme weather and will be given its own name, says Meteorologist Geir Ottar Fagerlid.

The wind will first follow the coastline of Møre og Romsdal, which will hit by a south-westerly heavy storm on Sunday morning before it changes direction in the morning and hits Trøndelag head on. Later in the morning, the storm will also hit the Helgeland coast.

Sør-Trøndelag is set to get the strongest wind, and especially in the area of Fosen-Trondheimsfjorden, the meteorologists believe that the wind can reach hurricane levels albeit for a short period of time.

The wind can lead to the closing of mountain crossings. Through Sunday, the low pressure is expected to reach Sweden.

The meteorologists follow the low pressure formation closely and will issue an updated warning on Saturday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today