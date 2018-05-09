Meteorologists promise dry May 17 throughout Norway

This year, nobody needs to bring umbrella when they celebrate national day. The whole country is going to get a dry 17th of May (Norway’s national day), the meteorologists believe nine days into the forecast.

In southern Norway temperatures will creep up to 20 degrees and it will be sunny and partly cloudy on this constitution day.

Partly cloudy, thunderstorms and 17 degrees, is forecasted on the 17th of May for the capital, if the long-term forecast from the Meteorological Institute stays as predicted.

Even in Bergen, it’s not going to rain on constitution day, but the maximum temperature will not be more than 11 degrees, shall we believe the weather forecasters.

In southern Norway temperatures will vary between 9 and 15 degrees, but it will be sunny and partly cloudy.

The weather in central Norway will also be nice, and in Trondheim temperatures will be between 9 and 14 degrees and sunshine but partly cloudy.

Northern Norway will have the worst in temperatures. In Bodø it may get up to 10-11 degrees, but the sun will still be something to look forward too. In Lofoten and Vesterålen, it will be a couple of degrees colder, but it will not rain – as the forecast looks like now. In Tromsø, the temperature can climb up to 12 degrees, and there is a possibility that the sun will appear during the afternoon.

The coldest temperatures will be in Alta between 6 and 9 degrees. Here it will be probably cloudy all day, but the meteorologists are pretty sure that there will not be rain here either.

