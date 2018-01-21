#Metoo is a global gift, not a pillory

#Metoo is a global gift that must be used correctly. No witch hunt or pillory, but a tsunami of stories about harassment, says Sigrid Bonde Tusvik.

-We must tolerate that some thinks that we are whining and hysterical.

– I'm proud to belong to a choir who dares to speak up, comedian and author Tusvik said when she opened the event leading up to the #metoo march in Oslo on Sunday.

The demonstration in Oslo is one of 124 in 34 countries worldwide that takes a stance against sexual harassment this weekend

Sigrid Bonde Tusvik started with the story of when a male actor put his penis on her thigh and she queried herself where she stepped wrong.

Time to speak out

– Now is the time to be heard and believed, Tusvik stated, referring to Oprah Winfrey’s “time’s up”.

Spokesperson, Brit Agnes Sværi ,reminded that it was one year since the first demonstration – which was spurred by the presidential campaign in the United States and the renowned “grab’em by the pussy” statement made by Donald Trump.

– During 2017, we have heard that it is not only presidents who take advantage of women without their consent.

And towards men my message is – what if this involves your daughter? The vast majority of men are respectful and decent people, but we can no longer be silent, she urges.

