“MeToo” march in Oslo

The ‘MeToo’ campaign estimates that thousands of women will show up when they march in Oslo on Sunday.

All over the world women and men will take to the streets this weekend to mark their opposition to sexual harassment. In the capital, the march will start at Youngstorget on Sunday afternoon, and continue to the parliament building.

Among those who will join the march are Sigrid Bonde Tusvik, Equality Ombudsperson, Hanne Bjurstrøm, Iselin Schumba, Nancy Herz, Sofia Srour, Kama Dualeh, and Oslo’s Bishop, Kari Veiteberg. The main themes are equality and inclusion.

‘The campaign is not just a topic, it’s about people. By joining the march, we have the opportunity to support all who have suffered, and say clearly that this is completely unacceptable,’ said spokeswoman, Brit-Agnes Sværi.

The march is part of a global movement under the direction of Women’s March.

Over 600 marches took place all over the world last year.

‘Women’s March is not just for women, but for everyone who is concerned with

gender equality and inclusion. # The MeToo campaign has shown us that the women’s struggle is far from being won, and if we are to get a change, we must all contribute’, said Sværi.

