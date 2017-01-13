Mette-Marit shown support on Facebook

On the King’s House Facebook page, there are many who support Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s settlement with the Norwegian press. But many are also puzzled by the Crown Princess’s claims.

In connection with her son’s 20th birthday, the Crown Princess sent out an open letter on Thursday, in which she wrote that parts of the Norwegian press have exposed her son to press coverage that is not worthy of them. The letter was also shared on Facebook, where hundreds of individuals commented on the post.

‘Beautifully written, by a great Crown Princess from Kristiansand. I so agree with what you write. Really hope Marius gets peace, both in Norway and abroad.’

Other voices were more critical, and the Crown Princess’ assertions were variously called ‘strange’ and ‘odd’.

‘I think this is strange. The Norwegian press is very caring. It’s probably just the Dagbladet newspaper, which was a bit critical in their coverage of the royal family’, wrote another.

After the open letter was sent out, the Norwegian Editors’ Association invited the royal family to a discussion on the matter.

