Mild weather and snow causes difficult driving conditions in southern Norway

Snowfall and mild temperatures lead to difficult driving conditions in most of southern Norway.

The Meteorological Institute has sent out notice for western Norway, south of Stad, Østafjell and the mountain ranges of Trollheimen-Jotunheimen and Langfjella.

In Western Norway, locally difficult driving conditions are expected until Wednesday afternoon due to snow and snowfall.

Østafjells has been expecting difficult driving conditions locally in the lowlands on Wednesday due to snowfall and temperatures of around 0 degrees.

“There will be quite a lot of wet snow and we have sent warnings as a result. 15 centimeters of snow may not be that much, but it can be problematic when the temperature hit zero,”says meteorologist Elbjørg Moxnes to Glåmdalen.

At the same time, snow and blowing snow will lead to difficult driving conditions in the Trollheimen-Jotunheimen and Langfjella mountains.

Both the Meteorological Institute and the police encourage motorists to drive carefully.

– There are very vulnerable areas in the metropolitan area. Supercooled rain creates icy roads and sidewalks. We urge both road users and pedestrians to calmly make their ways in to work this morning, writes Oslo police district on Twitter.

