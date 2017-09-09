The leader of MDG hasn’t got the foggiest

Minister for the Environment doesn’t think the leader of the Greens has got the foggiest idea

Vidar Helgesen of Høyre (H), believes the environmental party leader, Rasmus Hansson’s playing with the idea of 30 hour work weeks is skew-whiff.

‘We need to work harder for the green shift,’ said the minister.

‘It’s almost as if Rasmus Hansson thinks the green shift consists of cats, and rabbits, and a small farm in Høland,’ said Helgesen to Dagens Næringsliv (DN) newspaper.

He emphasised that shifting to a green economy requires making faster technological advances, fighting harder against international competition, and making higher demands for Norwegian competence development, and on Norwegian business.

‘We must create and sell Norwegian technological solutions that will replace the value creation we’ll lose in the oil and gas sector,’ said Helgesen.

He believes that if we take shorter working weeks, Norway will fail in shifting to a green economy.

