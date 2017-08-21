Millions flock to American cities to see the solar eclipse

On Monday, a total eclipse of the sun will cross the United States for the first time in 99 years.

The inhabitants of the historic city of Charleston in South Carolina will be the last to see the solar eclipse, and thousands of visitors are flocking to the city to join them.

‘There has been madness since Friday night. This will most likely be our busiest weekend of the year,’ said Chari Wendell.

‘We are very excited,’ said Brandy Mullins, who moved to the town just six weeks ago.

British couple, Nick Willder, 59, and Sarah Boylan, 60, planned their two week vacation in the southern United States so that they would end up in Charleston in time for the solar eclipse.

This is their third attempt to see a total solar eclipse. On previous attempts in England, and China, it was raining’, said Willder.

The weather could possibly place a large damper on the mood in Charleston also. The weather forecast shows that it will be cloudy, with scattered thunder showers when the solar eclipse is over the city.

The eclipse will move diagonally across the United States from northwest to southeast, beginning in Oregon at 09.05, with a total solar eclipse coming 75 minutes later. The state expects a million visitors on Monday.

About 12 million people, in 14 separate states will be able to experience witnessing the total solar eclipse, and many millions will see a partial eclipse, according to the American Astronomical Society.

In South Carolina, ten million visitors are expected. In Charleston, some local establishments will be closed, to limit the number of workers who’ll be busy during the eclipse. Additionally, emergency services have increased personnel on duty to handle the crowds, reported the local Post and Courier newspaper.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today