Millions flow into Labour’s election coffers from the Trade Unions

Trade Unions open their wallets

It is going to be record support for Labour (Arbeiderpartiet) before the general election. Several Trade Unions provide far more money than for previous elections.

According Dagsavisen, the campaign support to Labour already has exceeded NOK 18 million. At the 2012 parliamentary elections, the party received NOK 12 million, and in 2005 the total Trade Union (LO) support was NOK 8.2 million.

– The fact that the AP is in opposition is probably an important reason for economic mobilization now, says electoral researcher Johannes Bergh at the Department of Social Research.

He believes that the increased support gives Labour a real head start.

-All parties that have a lot of money, have an advantage, he says

LO announced last week an election support of NOK 10 million to the Labour Party, compared with 6 million in 2013.

Fagforbundet has previously allocated 5 million kroner, compared with 3.5 million at the last election. Several other Trade Unions have increased their support also.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today