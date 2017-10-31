Minister of Culture pleased with new Muslim network

Minister of Culture, Linda Hofstad Helleland of Høyre (H), is pleased that the five mosques that broke with the Islamic Council of Norway (IRN) have established a new organisation.

‘I am pleased that initiatives are being taken that help aid the work of faith and worldview dialogue,’ said Helleland to Klassekampen newspaper.

She hopes that parliament agrees with the ministry that money will be used for dialogue measures to continue.

‘If parliament supports this, these funds will be raised quickly, so that other potential recipients who are in charge of dialogue work can gain support,’ said the minister.

The new network has been named Muslim Dialogue Network Norway (MDN). It was founded on Thursday last week, and consists of members of the Islamic League (Rabita), Islamic Community Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Islamic Cultural Center (ICC) and Center Rahma.

