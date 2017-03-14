Minister for Europe believes Norway will come well out of Brexit

Europe Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen says he is confident that Norway will come well out of the coming Brexit negotiations between Britain and the EU.

The Parliament approved the bill late on Monday night which gives the British Prime Minister Theresa May the opportunity to trigger the Lisbon Treaty Article 50.

This will mark the start of a two year long withdrawal process.

– When the article is activated and the process started, then it’s only for us to hang on. We have good tools at our disposal here, Bakke-Jensen said.

He is confident that Norway and the EEA Agreement will do well out of the divorce between Brussels and London.

– There are two things that are important for the EU. One is to keep the union together, and the second is to show that it is a reliable partner to the main partner countries, he said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

