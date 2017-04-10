Minister of Justice praises police

Minister of Justice Per-Willy Amundsen praises the police for their vigilance after something that might have been a bomb Saturday night was found in the Gønland district of Oslo.

– All credit to the police and to the citizen who quickly responded and alerted them. The Police handled the situation in a good way.

This is a very good example of how we can deal with such events, Amundsen told NRK Sunday afternoon.

The Minister of Justice said he was informed by the Special Branch (PST) and the Police Directorate of the situation, and is continuously oriented on developments in the case.

– I think that we as citizens need to be vigilant. We must help to provide information to the police when you believe it is necessary, says Amundsen.

He believes that Norway is a safe and open democratic society.

– This could make us vulnerable, precisely the reason why it is important that we are not naive and remain vigilant. In the situation we are in now, I would argue that we have never had a better preparedness in Norway.

Preparedness is strengthened in general, and the police are bolstered with considerable budget increases and crew, he said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today