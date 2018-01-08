The Minister of Transport holds a memorial for traffic-fatalities

Minister of Transport and Communications Ketil Solvik-Olsen met relatives and emergency services on the annual “Light for Reflection” marked in Vestfold.

Lighting for reflection is an annual memorial in Vestfold for those who have experienced serious traffic accidents at close range, both relatives, traffic injuries and emergency services.

Preliminary figures show that 76 men and 31 women died in traffic accidents in 2017. This is 28 fewer than in 2016 and according to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, three were killed in traffic accidents in Vestfold in 2017.

Safe Traffic was behind last year’s lower death numbers on pulic roads and there are similar memorial events in several counties.

