The Ministry of Justice does not appeal Trandum verdict

The Ministry of Justice does not appeal the verdict stating that a child’s family was illegally imprisoned by the Immigration Service of the Police at Trandum in Akershus.

The verdict fell last month, and the Ministry of Justice accepts it, reports NRK.

The government states, according to the channel, that it will instead build a new center just next to Trandum where children can be before they are sent out with their family.

Borgarting County Court has sentenced the state to pay compensation for having detained two parents and their four children aged 7-14 years for 20 days at the Police Immigration Internation on Trandum in 2014. The court considers the imprisonment meant violation of the Constitution, the European Convention on Human Rights (EMC) and the Convention on the Rights of Children. The members of the family receive a payment of NOK 40,000 for each of the children and NOK 25,000 for each of the parents.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today