Care for minor asylum seekers must become law according to UDI

Wants to legislate the care for minor asylum seekers

The Directorate of Immigration (UDI), wants to legislate the care that unaccompanied minor asylum seekers are entitled to, and to introduce clear standards. Out of the question is the answer from the Government.

– In contrast to the normal child care, where there are child protection regulations in place and a long tradition that defines what proper care is, that is not the case in this area, Deputy Director of the UDI, Birgitte Lange told VG.

Secretary of state at the Ministry of Justice, Torkil Åmland, says that the Ministry has registered the contribution, but adds that the Government has no plans to change the regulation.

– That’s out of the question, changing rules in the area will not remedy the current situation in the reception of minors, says Åmland.

VG wrote last week that the UDI wants young, unaccompanied asylum seekers, who have been granted a stay, out of the reception centres and into residencies immediately, while the Government’s plan leads to at least a one year stay in reception centres.

Here too was the response from Åmland that the Ministry of Justice will take the input as an orientation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today