Minor earthquake registered in Eastern Norway

A minor earthquake was detected in Eastern Norway on Saturday night. The epicentre was located near Hønefoss, and could be felt in Oslo.

Just after 02.00 on Sunday morning, several people in the Oslo area and Akershus felt what seemed like an earthquake, reported VG newspaper.

‘A smaller earthquake, north of Oslo, had been registered. The epicentre was north of Hønefoss’, said seismologist, Bettina Goertz-Allmann at NORSAR research institute to VG.

She said that minor earthquakes in this area aren’t uncommon.

‘It’s not serious. It’s a small earthquake’, she said.

Senior software developer in NORSAR, Kamran Iranpour, said signals had also been registered at stations in Sweden and Finland at 02.05.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today