Minus 28.8 at Røros – its the coldest this season since 1958

On the lowest-temperature scale at Røros airport Tuesday morning reported minus 28.8 degrees. It hasn’t been this cold there in late March 1958.

 

Then temperature measured minus 30.6 degrees in March 28, 1958 and minus 30.0 days after, according to Adresseavisen.

Only two places could, according to Yr.no, show even lower temperatures night to Tuesday, March 27: Drevsjø in Hedmark with minus 30.1 and Folldal, in the same county, minus 29.9 degrees.

 

