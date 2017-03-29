Missing farmer found dead in python stomach

A farmer who was reported missing in Indonesia when he did not come home from fruit picking, was later found dead – in the belly of a four meter long python snake.

Residents of Kaross, in the western part of the Sulawesi island caught the snake on Monday while they were out looking for the missing farmer. He had been out picking fruit from the oil palm trees on a plantation the day before, but never came home, writes a local newspaper.

When the stomach to the four-meter-long python was cut up, they found the missing 25 year-old who had died.

– The fruit he had been picking was spread out. Perhaps he was attacked from behind, says one of the locals to a news site.

There are 31 python species in the world, and this group includes some of the largest snakes in the world.

Pythons are not poisonous, but coil around its prey and suffocate it. Even the biggest python species is generally regarded as dangerous to humans, but attacks occur only on a rare occasion.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today