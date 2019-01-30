Norwegian woman missing in Madrid found safe

The 23-year-old woman from Hordaland, who has been reported missing after a weekend trip to Madrid, has been found in good shape.





“We found her in a hospital, her mother has just talked to her,” her father tells NRK.

The woman was reported missing in Spain on Tuesday 22 January, when family and friends had not received any sign of life from her after she went to Madrid that weekend.

“She is by no means the type to not contact, or to disappear,” one of her friends said.

The Violent Crimes Unit (Kripos) was connected to communicate contact between the Norwegian and Spanish police. Tuesday, eight days after they last heard from her, the family was in the process of appointing a counsel for assistance. Tuesday afternoon the message came that she was located in a hospital in Madrid.

“She’s in great shape. It’s like I’ve won in the Lottery. Such an immense relief,” her father exclaims.

The 23-year-old lives in Fuengirola, south of Spain and has traveled from there to Madrid with two other persons.

West police district states that there are no criminal circumstances in what has happened.





