Missing skier found dead in Sirdal

A skier who was reported missing in Sirdal, in Vest-Agder, on Saturday night, was found dead in the early morning hours of Sunday, after going through the ice on a lake. The 62 year old man was found three meters deep under the surface of the lake.

Police are unsure when the accident occurred, and it is unclear when the man was last seen.

When the man’s relatives arrived at his cabin at 16.00 on Saturday afternoon, he wasn’t there. He was reported missing at 22.30 on Saturday.

Police, exploration crews and a Sea King rescue helicopter assisted in the search early on Sunday. At 13.00, a search party found skis and poles at a hole in the ice on the lake. The missing man was found dead at 06.16.

‘The event is logged Store Eitlandsvatnet (the Big Eitlands Lake)’, said operations manager, Helene Strand, of Rogaland police to NTB news agency.

The deceased is a local Norwegian man, said the police.

