Many police missions due to roof-slides. No injuries

Milder and wetter weather means that snow and ice causing roof-slides onto cars and pavements several places in Southeastern Norway.







The police and fire services have to move out a number of places in Eastern Norway due to icicles and snow that crash down and creates problems on Saturday.

The Southeastern Police District received a notification that an ice slide from a roof in Torggata in Skien had hit a parked car just before 2 pm. The car has been damaged.

A roof has collapsed In Kongeveien in Horten.

“There was a smaller roof over an entrance hall of an apartment building that had given in to snow and water,” firefighter of the Vestfold inter-municipal fire service, Henrik Osberg, informs.

At St. Hanshaugen in Oslo, both the fire department and police moved out to Bergstien, where several parked cars sustained broken windows after icicles had come down from a building. Parts of the street is cordoned off.

The police reports of emergency responses due to roof-slides in Skien, Hønefoss and Drammen as well.

There no reports of injuries due to the roof-slides on Saturday.

#Skien #Torggata Kl 13:55 Melding om isras fra tak. Truffet en parkert bil som har fått skader. Gårdeier blir kontaktet. — Politiet i Sør-Øst (@politietsorost) February 9, 2019





