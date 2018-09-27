Mobile phone ban for cyclists in the Netherlands

The Government of the Netherlands will introduce a cell-phone ban for the country’s many cyclists.

The reason for the change is an increasing number of accidents involving people using the phone while cycling.

“It is equally dangerous for bicycles and for all types of vehicles, like the car,” said transport minister,Cora van Nieuwenhuizen.

The government has now submitted a bill, which will first be up for consultation, and which may come into force next summer. The proposal implies that only hands-free mobile-phone use will be permitted on a bicycle.

In the Netherlands, there are more bicycles than people.An investigation has shown that one in five bike accidents involve young people and a smartphone.

