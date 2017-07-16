Mobile users in Turkey received Erdogan message right into their ears

People in Turkey who called at midnight during last year’s coup attempt heard a recorded message from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They heard Erdogan’s congratulations on a day where ‘democracy and unity’ would be celebrated. The authorities have declared July the 15th as a ‘national holiday’ in Turkey. It marks the date of last year’s failed coup attempt.

In the message, Erdogan also says that he wants martyrs shown mercy, and wished the heroes (who helped stop the coup ) good health. It was not possible to get through to the number callers had dialled before Erdogan’s message was played.

Subscribers of Turkey’s largest mobile operator, Turkcell, received the message, and it was also heard on Vodafone’s mobile network.

‘Now it’s enough. You even get it through the mobile phone – which is an insult. It’s like a twisted nightmare’, said opposition politician, Aykut Erdogdu, on Twitter.

